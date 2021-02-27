On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Ross Dunn, a loving husband, and father of three children went to be with Jesus at age 85. Ross was born on January 15, 1936, in Southland, TX to Dillard and Doris (Livingston) Dunn. He graduated from McMurry College in 1958 and then went to Duke Theological Seminary in North Carolina. He began his Pastoral Ministry at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX in 1961. He served many churches in Northwest Texas and New Mexico Annual Conferences over his 49-year career. He finished his career at Forrest Heights UMC in Lubbock, Texas.
He married the love of his life, Nita (McKelvain) Dunn in 1962. They raised three sons, Mark, Tim, and Daniel.
Ross had an infectious smile and never met a stranger. His deep love for God and others drove all of his passions. He enjoyed working with Kairos Prison Ministries, leading many to follow Christ. He also loved to sing in the church choir, paint and create stained glass art.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents Dillard and Doris Dunn. He is survived by his wife Nita McKelvain Dunn, his son Mark and his wife Lynn, his son Tim, and his son Daniel and his wife Brenda. Ross loved his eight grandchildren: Justin, Alyssa, Chris, Corey, Trevor, Ty, Kaitlyn & Kathryn.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 1st at 10:00 at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, TX. Ross would love to see people volunteer or donate to Kairos Prison Ministries. Donations can be made at https://www.kairostexas.org/how-to-help.html or https://www.kairosprisonministry.org/ Flowers can be sent to First United Methodist Church. Ross was buried with family at Battle Creek Cemetery in Eolian, TX.
