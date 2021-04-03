Ernest (Ernie) Ben Wendell left this temporary home to go to his eternal home with Jesus on March 20,2021 at the age of 80. He was born on July 2, 1940 to Victor and Rose (Wishert) Wendell in Gonzales Texas.
Ernie is survived by his wife Merle Slade Wendell, daughter Courtney Wendell, sons Brian (Kim) Wendell, David (Elizabeth) Joost, Patrick (Terri) Wendell, Paul (Roxann) Wendell. Grandchildren Taylor Wendell, Sierra Wendell, Ashley Joost, Audrey (Hector) Valdez, Zachary (Kristen) Joost, Ryan Wendell, Aimee (Thomas) Blackwell, Erica (Atkins) Fleming, Austin (Charlie) Wendell, and seven great grandchildren.
Ernie came to New Braunfels in 1976 and started Wendell and Sons Auto Sales selling used cars in the community for almost 20 years. He was an active member of the Canyon High School Booster Club in the late 70’s and early 80’s where he was a driving force in bringing stadium lights to the football field, which allowed the team to play their home games at Canyon instead of sharing New Braunfels High School’s field for home games. Ernie was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his favorite times were taking his grandsons deer hunting. Spending time with family was always very special to him.
We will miss you: Honey, Dad, Pop, Papaw.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00am at First Baptist of New Braunfels.
