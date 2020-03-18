BETTYE JO COX BRANCH

Bettye Jo Cox Branch, 80, of New Braunfels, was born August 3rd, 1939 in Hope, AR and passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in her home. She retired from a long and happy career as an elementary teacher. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Branch, Jr; her mother, her father and brothers. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James William III and Jerlynn Branch of the Philippines and Charles Thomas and Erica Branch of Bossier, LA; daughters and 

sons-in-law, Rosemary and Rick Olsen of New Braunfels, TX and Jennifer and G.L. Warren of Maize, KS;

grandchildren, James Branch IV, Amanda Branch-Hill, Asayna Branch, Colin Olsen, Amy Rose Olsen, Caroline Truitt, Jet Warren and great-grandchild, Arya Truitt. 

Her family will receive friends at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Friday, March 20th at 

9:30 AM with life celebration service by son-in-law, Pastor Rick Olsen, beginning at 10:00 AM.  Additionally, a second life celebration will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home, 403 S. Main, Hope, AR with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.  To view the online obituary or to post a tribute for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.

