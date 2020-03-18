Bettye Jo Cox Branch, 80, of New Braunfels, was born August 3rd, 1939 in Hope, AR and passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in her home. She retired from a long and happy career as an elementary teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Branch, Jr; her mother, her father and brothers. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James William III and Jerlynn Branch of the Philippines and Charles Thomas and Erica Branch of Bossier, LA; daughters and
sons-in-law, Rosemary and Rick Olsen of New Braunfels, TX and Jennifer and G.L. Warren of Maize, KS;
grandchildren, James Branch IV, Amanda Branch-Hill, Asayna Branch, Colin Olsen, Amy Rose Olsen, Caroline Truitt, Jet Warren and great-grandchild, Arya Truitt.
Her family will receive friends at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Friday, March 20th at
9:30 AM with life celebration service by son-in-law, Pastor Rick Olsen, beginning at 10:00 AM. Additionally, a second life celebration will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home, 403 S. Main, Hope, AR with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To view the online obituary or to post a tribute for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
