Sunday March 29, 2020, at the age of 21, Michael Alexander Valdez was taken home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Michael was born on October 6, 1998, in New Braunfels, Texas. He was the only son to Reynaldo Valdez Jr and Sarah Durham Valdez. He was the absolute light of their lives. Michael spent his whole life in New Braunfels. He participated in most sports programs as well as the Boy Scouts where he became an Eagle Scout. He loved participating in basketball, football, and Music. Michael was a member of the NBHS marching band and played the tuba. After graduating high school with the Class of 2017, he went on to UTSA to join their music program. Michael’s plan was to graduate, teach, and write music.
He leaves behind His adoring parents, one grandparent, Rosa Ramirez Valdez, loving aunts and uncles, Janie Valdez Gonzalez and Daniel Gonzalez, Reta Durham and John P. Hernandez and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Reynaldo Valdez Sr., and Hal John and Georgia Lorraine Durham.
Unfortunately for Michael’s family and friends, he was taken away at an unusual time in our history, and they are unable to gather at this time to celebrate his life and their memories. There will be a private family service on April 3rd at Sunset Memorial Funeral home at 4pm. As soon as this time period is over and we are allowed to gather, a Celebration of life is being planned. More information to come as to when the celebration of life will occur.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Texas Children’s Hospital “A Way To Give” www.texaschildrens.org for cancer research.
