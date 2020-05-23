Jean Mae Hartman Slimpin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, three days before her 92nd birthday. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 20, 1928 as the only child of George and Pearl Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill Slimpin; both of her parents and her aunt Beatrice “Babe” Heikert. She is survived by her daughter Linda Alexander (David); her son Bill Slimpin, who was her loving caregiver for 25 years; her son David Slimpin (Bonnie); 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She met her dear Bill when she was 12 years old, when they were in the same class at school. Even though they were young, they already knew that they would someday be married. They married on November 26, 1948, after Bill returned from serving in the Navy in World War II. They deeply loved each other for all of their 48 years of marriage.
They led their children to the Lord when they were still young. Jean would read the Bible to them every morning before they left for school.
Jean earned her license as an L.V.N. soon after graduating from high school, and graduated from nursing school as an R.N. in May of 1972. She followed a family tradition of nursing and caring for others. She particularly loved working in the OB ward with newborns. She was Dr. Albert “Skip” Rath’s first nurse when he established his medical practice in June of 1974 in New Braunfels. She later worked at several area hospitals and did home health care.
Jean and Carlene Burns (Bonnie’s mother) went with a church group to the Holy Land in December of 1977. Jean often spoke of that trip as one of the greatest experiences of her life.
After her husband Bill retired from Thermon in San Marcos in 1988, they traveled coast-to-coast in an RV for 3 years, thoroughly enjoying their travels. Later in life, she and her son Bill occasionally traveled in an RV also.
In 1995, two major events occurred that changed her life. She suffered a brain aneurysm and a stroke that significantly impaired her ability to care for herself. Eleven days later, her husband Bill passed away from cancer.
While their children were growing up, Bill and Jean hosted many missionaries in their home. She talked often about those days being so special.
She loved animals all her life. As a child she would bring animals home and ask to keep them. As an adult, she had dogs, cats, turtles, birds and even snakes as pets.
Jean and Bill were one of the families who founded Fellowship Bible Church in New Braunfels. She enjoyed worshipping there, as well as with her daughter Linda at First Baptist Church in San Marcos.
Jean will be buried beside her husband Bill in New St. Marcus Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Jean frequently talked about heaven and wanting so badly to be there with Bill. Back when she was eight months pregnant with David, she became a Christian after reading John 1:29, “Behold the Lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world.” She loved the 23rd Psalm, reading God’s Word, and starting and ending the day with God, the Bible and prayer. She said, “You can’t beat the Lord’s plan – He knows what’s best always.”
Due to the current pandemic, a small family memorial service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church in New Braunfels on Thursday, May 28th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice or the charity of your choice.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented