April 20, 1930 ~ September 20, 2020
Dominga M. Alvizo of New Braunfels passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Guadalupe County, Texas on April 20, 1930, to Felix and Antonia Zavala Martinez. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Cursillo Organization.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcos Alvizo, Jr.; brothers Luciano, Nieves and Jose Martinez; sister Julia Gomez and grandson Matthew Alvizo.
She is survived by sons Marcos Alvizo, III and wife Rosie, Mauro Alvizo and wife Judy and Manuel Alvizo and wife Norma; daughters Delia Perez and husband Harry, Dora Tice and Diana Alvizo; sisters Eustacia Martinez and husband Martin, Sixta Castro and husband Daniel and Maria Gonzalez; grandchildren Andrew Perez, Sonia Garcia, Erica V. Tice, Nicolas Alvizo, Sarah Alvizo, Alexandra Alvizo, Christina Alvizo, Mauro Alvizo, Jr., Anahi Hernandez, Ariana Alvizo, Ana Fuentes, and Denise Fuentes; great grandchildren Kayla Garcia, Lili Perez, Mena Perez, Gianna Perez, Sera Perez, Lucy Perez, Faith Alvizo, Alayna Alvizo, Anthony Alvizo, Olivia Alvizo and Marcos Alvizo.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, 6:00-8:00PM, with Rosary at 7:00PM at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ralainirina Francois Rakotovoavy on Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #1 in New Braunfels, Texas.
The Alvizo family would like to thank Dr. Alvarado and Hope Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Alvizo during her illness.
Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. Please visit www.penningtonfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the Alvizo family.
