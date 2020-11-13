Helen Chrystene O’Kelley Gulledge, was born May 12, 1917, in Bynum, Texas, and died peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 103 years. Our beloved mother, Grandmommy, Great-Grandmommy, and Great-Great-Grandmommy filled our lives with love. “All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” Abraham Lincoln expressed what is in our hearts.
In Fort Worth, Texas, Chrystene married Oscar Zandt Gulledge, the father of their three children. They lived many years together in San Antonio where she loved activities with her children as well as playing bridge and golf at Oak Hills Country Club. Later in life, she married F. Steve Smith of Smithson Valley, Texas, and loved her 1860 log cabin/rock home, the many native birds, animals, flowers, neighbors, and family gatherings. Steve was a Wurstfest Opa, and she loved her activities as an Oma. She never missed a Wurstfest.
Parents William Jerry O’Kelley and Elza Rebecca Smith O’Kelley, sister, Alma Lee O’Kelley Feeny, and brothers, John Davis O’Kelley and James Edward O’Kelley pre-deceased Chrystene. Surviving children are Hal Ashby Gulledge, II (Sandy), Elizabeth Chrystene Gulledge Kight (David), and Alice Rebecca Gulledge McBride (Philip). Grandchildren are Allan Thomas Gulledge (Saiko), Jana Chrystene Gulledge Snow (Paul), Chrystene Alice Kight Hearron, Cynthia Jo Kight King (Russell), Davey Dwayne Kight, John Kevin Kight (Pam), Alison Ashby Seward Boob, and Amy Noel McBride. Descendants include twenty-two great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great-grandchildren—each was loved and cherished.
There were always new friendships made when she worked as an accountant for the Dunbars at the New Braunfels Smokehouse and later as a Supervising Field Enumerator for the USDA. Travel was a special joy for her, and her bags were always packed for the next adventure.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chrystene Gulledge to Bracken Christian School, 670 Old Boerne Road, Bulverde, TX 78163, Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 2468 FM 1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130, or to a charity of your choice.
Family graveside service is 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas. Long-time friend and pastor, Brother Neil S. Kibbe officiating. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented