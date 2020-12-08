Guadalupe “Lupita” R. Garza, 81, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels. She was born to Alfonso Ramirez and Beatriz Saenz in Benavides, Texas.
Lupita graduated from Benavides High School in 1959. After graduation she met the love of her life Humberto. They married in Benavides in November of 1961. She raised her three children in Brownsville, Texas where she became an elementary school teacher. She was also a CCD teacher for many years at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brownsville. After the loss of her husband she shortly retired from teaching and later moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 2005 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 15 years and was a member of Catholic Daughters. She loved sewing, gardening, bird watching and loved being around her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to: Dr. Madison Lowry, Dr. Mark Burns and the staff who cared for her at New Braunfels Memory Care. A special thanks to the nurses at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital and Hope Hospice who cared for her during her hospitalization.
She is survived by son, Edward Garza and wife Jan of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Jo Ann Wofford and husband Dr. Brien Wofford; son, Albert Garza of Brownsville, Texas; eight grandchildren, Karissa Martinez and husband Mick, Kassie Teran and husband Jose, Edward Andrew Garza and wife Kathleen, Matthew Wofford, Alyssa Wofford, John Wofford, Thomas Wofford, and William Wofford; five great-grandchildren, Jake Teran and Stella Teran; Noah Martinez, Juliana Martinez and Ava Marie Martinez; brother, Alfonzo Ramirez and wife Gloria; step-sister: Gracie Redner and husband Doy; step-brother, Ramiro Ramirez and wife Rhonda; step-brother: Romeo Ramirez and wife Sally; and step-sister, Emma Lou Salinas. She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfonso Ramirez and Beatriz Saenz Ramirez; her husband: Humberto Garza; and step brother-in-law; Ramiro Salinas.
Prayer of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10:45 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 before the Funeral Mass at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church; 203 Santa Rosa De Lima St, Benavides, Texas. Immediately following the recitation of the Rosary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hope Hospice New Braunfels. Pall-bearers are: Matthew Wofford, Thomas Wofford; John Wofford, Edward Andrew Garza, Rick Garza, and Roland Garza.
Commented