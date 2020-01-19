Giovanni Zane Davila Jan 19, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Baby Giovanni Zane Davila, who passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric venue closes doors to events, opens them to antiquesRestaurant’s Walnut and I-35 location closing for renovationsNew Braunfels gets first short-term homeless shelterNew Braunfels police say scuffle leads to arrestsGeorge Lee ArnoldMario ChapaHarold Maurer VogesDowntown development sparks history worriesManuel G. Castillo, Jr.Bittie Jeter Moeller Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Cassata’s column was off base (3)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)Council to again consider affordable housing ordinance (1)Wilshire announces homes in Legend Point (1)New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversary (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)Paying the price for progress (1)
