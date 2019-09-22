Don J. Miller passed away suddenly at his home in New Braunfels, Texas on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born September 28, 1934 in Bishop, Texas where he lived most of his life. Don graduated from Texas A&I University in 1957 where he was a member of ROTC and was proud to be a part of Kings Rifles. He married Judy Skipping in 1956 and they lived in New Jersey and Arizona while Don served in the U.S. Army. They returned to Bishop in 1959 to join his father and brother at the family farm. Don served his community as a long-time member of the Bishop School Board. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Bishop Lions Club, and served on numerous agricultural communities. In 1980, Don became the Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency of Kleberg and Kennedy Counties. Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Miller, brother Dwain Miller, sister-in-law Selinda Miller, son Kent Miller, daughter Jill Wuest, and son-in-law Gary Wuest. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob Wuest, Vance Miller, Lark Davis, Hannah Matlock, Jack Miller, and one great-grandson, Hank Davis. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at New Braunfels First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
