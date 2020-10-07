Funeral Arrangements are set for Betty Morton Brown, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 92.  Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am until the Service time beginning at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1390 Hanz Dr. New Braunfels, Texas. Family and friends are invited to sign Betty’s online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com 