Funeral Arrangements are set for Betty Morton Brown, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am until the Service time beginning at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1390 Hanz Dr. New Braunfels, Texas. Family and friends are invited to sign Betty’s online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
