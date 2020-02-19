Dennis Hermes, age 77, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away February 18, 2020. He grew up in New Braunfels and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Texas State University and worked as a research chemist. He was an adventurous learner and always ready for a new challenge. He was an early computer programmer in the days when computers were the size of a room. He later went to University of Houston and received an MBA, which he used to start his own office supply company for 15 years with his wife in his hometown. He eventually retired as a high school math and science teacher. Always curious, he was an avid reader, researcher, photographer, woodworker, handyman and skat player. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boots and Elaine Hermes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol (Cash) Hermes, brothers Arlon Hermes and Bruce Hermes (Lou), daughter Andrea Fletcher (Devon), son Daniel Hermes, grandchildren Alex Tribble (Lynne Jones), Jessica Ott (Daniel) and great grandchildren Seren, Merlin, and James, nieces Courtney Diezi (Mike), Whitney Mitchell (Paul), Lauren Linahan (T.J.), Tess Hermes (Kendall) and Celeste Hermes, and nephews Tyler Rabun (Amanda) and Travis Rabun (Rebecca). A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hope Hospice, or St. John’s Episcopal Church.
