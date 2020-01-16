Barbara Brockman Jan 16, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Barbara Brockman who passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric venue closes doors to events, opens them to antiquesNew Braunfels gets first short-term homeless shelterRonald William VossNew Braunfels police say scuffle leads to arrestsHarold Maurer VogesDowntown development sparks history worriesMaria T. RodriguezBusy Saturday for New Braunfels firefightersNBU preparing to leave plaza property behindManuel G. Castillo, Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Cassata’s column was off base (3)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)Council to again consider affordable housing ordinance (1)Wilshire announces homes in Legend Point (1)New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversary (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)Paying the price for progress (1)
