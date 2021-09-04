Lt Col John G Phelan (USAF, Ret)

On August 16, 2021, John G. Phelan, 94, was called by God into eternal rest. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born to Jules and Nellie Phelan and raised in Palestine, Texas – the youngest of three children. After graduating from St. Edward’s Academy in Austin, he joined the Navy and served in WWII as a member of the Greatest Generation. When the war ended, John remained in the Naval Reserve and attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas, majoring in physics and mathematics. He joined the United States Air Force and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. John was assigned to Dover AFB, Delaware where he met and married the love of his life, a beautiful young school teacher from Blossburg, Pennsylvania named Mary Margaret Kennedy. John completed 22 years active duty in the Air Force and was stationed around the world during that time. He served as a navigator in B-29 and B-52 bombers, ROTC instructor at Washington State University, Operations Officer for a Strategic Air Command B-52 squadron during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and a commanding officer for the Minuteman II Missile during the Cold War. In 1970 John retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel.
After retirement from the Air Force, John and Mary Margaret moved their family of five children to New Braunfels, Texas. John transitioned into the field of education. After receiving his Masters of Science degree in School Administration from the former Southwest Texas State University, John taught physics and calculus at Randolph AFB High School and ultimately served as Vice-Principal at New Braunfels High School. Helping young people discover their life’s vocation became John’s passion and joy. He retired from the school business in 1990. During this time, John also served as a Field Liaison Officer for all five service academies.
Above all, John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family. And he loved God.
John was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4183 (4th Degree), Sons of the American Revolution, New Braunfels Rotary Club, Texas Retired Teachers Association, and was a lifetime member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110 and The American Legion Post 179.
His family includes his wife Mary Margaret+ and their children: Beth (Chris) Farmer, their children Christopher (Susan), Andrew (Fatima), Mary Elizabeth, John (Laura), and Abigail, and their grandchildren Michelle, Lauren, Joshua, Matthew, Peter, and Joy Farmer and Parker Farmer. Suzanne (Dennis) Carter, their children Jennifer (Jeff) Severino, Preston (Emily) Carter, Jacqueline (Michael) Schubert, and Spencer (Rebecca) Carter, and their grandchildren Kaitlyn, Cora, Callan, and Mia Severino, Sorin, Mariel, and Luke Carter, and Zachary, Matthew, and Julia Schubert. John (Nancy) Phelan, their children Travis, Keneally, Shamus, and Wesley Phelan. Lisa (Jim) Beecher, their children Mary Margaret, Suzanne, Caroline, James, Kate, John, and Joseph Beecher. Howard (Carolyn) Phelan, their children Sandee, Brad (Jessica), and Kimberly Phelan, and their grandson Thomas Phelan.
Visitation will be at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels on Thursday, September 9th from 5pm- 9pm, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 10th at 10am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, followed by interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at 1:15pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family deeply appreciates a donation in John Phelan’s name to Knights of Columbus Council 4183, 111 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX, 78130; or Project Haiti, Attn: Jill Adape, 1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706.
Commented