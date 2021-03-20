George Alexander Erben was born December 4, 1932 and passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021 after an extended illness to be with his Lord at the age of 88 years. He lived in New Braunfels for most of his life and was a member of the Cross Lutheran Church of New Braunfels.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty and his parents, Henry and Alice Erben.
He is survived by one daughter Vickie Erben of New Braunfels, and a son, Randy Erben and wife JoAnn of Round Rock. Two grandchildren Andrea Erben and Michael O’Neal of Round Rock. Hannah and Alex Dicks of Round Rock and a great-grandson Robert Elliott Dicks.
George was always active in his church and in the New Braunfels community. He served on the City Council and eventually as mayor. He had a deep passion for the hill country and enjoyed leisurely drives on Sunday afternoons recalling stories and sharing memories with any who would listen.
A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Don Fraker officiating. A Graveside Service will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to Hope Hospice or Cross Lutheran Church.
