Laurine Rust White, 92, of Kingsville, Texas, passed away on September 2, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas, She was born on December 29, 1926, in Comfort, Texas to Olivia Meckel Rust and Edwin Rust. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bobby White, her mother Olivia Meckel Rust, father Edwin Rust, and brother JC Rust.
After graduating from Pleasanton High School, Laurine attended Baptist Nursing School in San Antonio. She returned to Pleasanton to work, and this is where she met Bobby, a new Humble Oil employee. Humble/Exxon sent them to several locations, but
Kingsville was their longest and last assignment, and where they both retired. Retirement gave her time to become more active in First United Methodist Church of Bishop and various other community groups and organizations. In 1988 she was recognized as Woman of the Year by Home Extension Council of Kleberg County. After Bobby’s passing in 2007, she made the move to the new McKenna Village in New Braunfels, now known as Rio Terra.
Laurine is survived by her daughters Cheryl Guerrant (Steve), LaNell Hamilton (Bill), and Debbie Griffith (Billy); grandchildren Aimee Pavlicek, Tonya Ditsler, JaNell Hester, BJ Griffith (Mary), Andy Griffith (Jaclyn); and great grandchildren Madeline and Hunter Pavlicek, Maddie McPherson, and Olivia Griffith.
A memorial service will be held for Laurine at Rio Terra Club House,2035 Sundance, on Sunday September 8 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 387, Bishop, TX 78343 or the charity of your choice.
