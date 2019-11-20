Ariceli Renee Garcia made her entrance into the world on August 2, 2005 to Regina Young and Margarito Garcia of New Braunfels, Texas. She was the youngest to a family of 7 and the favorite as she would frequently like to remind us. She brought a certain type of youth and vibrance to her whole family. As a child she was the center of joy, light in a room and always lifted the family up with her presence. Growing up she was kind, friendly, and always had a certain type of spunk that could only be described as ‘Ari’. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a student at the New Braunfels 9th grade center.She joined her Heavenly Father on November 18th. She will be remembered by all. She was preceded in death by maternal Grandfather Raul Young, paternal Grandfather Margarito Garcia Sr and Linda Garcia, and Aunt Eva Duffek. She is survived by her siblings, brother Justin Aguilar and wife Tasha Augilar, brother Martin Espinoza and wife Ruby Espinoza, brother Robert Espinoza, sister Tina Espinoza and husband Nicolas Salas, Sisters Nichole Garcia Reyes and Valarie Garcia. Her grandmother Rosalinda Young, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are pending.
