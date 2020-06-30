MaryJane Castro, age 11, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at University Hospital. MaryJane was born on September 30, 2008 in New Braunfels, Texas to James Castro and Laura Pulido.
MaryJane was a strong minded, independent little girl. She enjoyed dancing, making Tik Toks, school activities and make-up. She was a very giving and loving child. Always wanting to help others who were in need or being taken advantage of and picked on. She never came across an obstacle she couldn’t overcome. She was constantly in the A & B Honor Roll and in the newspaper. When she walked in a room she would light up the room with her smile and sassy personality.
Survivors include her parents, Laura Pulido and Tyler Duzell, and James Castro; siblings, Lydia, James, Jr., Abcde, Kendric, Keegan, Alizaya, and Dre’Vyn; grandparents, Leticia Santos, Juan Pulido, Robert Castro, Sr., and Nancy Gomez Castro. MaryJane is survived by great grandparents and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume at 11:00 AM with a Prayer Service to be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In memory of MaryJane please wear purple, it was her favorite color.
Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services is required to wear a mask and capacity in the chapel is limited to 100 people. We ask that only family members attend services at the Funeral Home on Thursday. Friends can attend the 2 PM service at the cemetery.
We would like to give a special “Thank you” to her nurse Kayla at University Hospital in the PICU, all of her teachers and staff at Morningside Elementary, to Las Palapas Restaurant and everyone who made donations to help us lay our precious MaryJane to rest. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
