Patrick “Pat” Darden Mathis, DVM passed away the morning of January 21, 2020. Pat was born on February 3, 1943 to Bill and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kinsloe) Mathis in San Antonio, Texas and was the oldest of seven children.
At a high school football game in Blanco, Texas, Pat met the love of his life, Leila Ann “Lee” Hobrecht. They were married in 1964 while he attended Southwest Texas State University. In 1965, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture before they moved to Stillwater, OK where he attended Oklahoma State University. He graduated from OSU in 1967 with a Master of Science in Reproductive Physiology. The couple then moved to College Station when Pat was accepted into the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. During their time there, their daughter, Laura, and son, Clay, were born. In 1971, Pat received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
After graduation, Dr. Mathis and his family moved to Stephenville where he worked at a veterinary clinic until 1973 when he bought the Comal Animal Clinic in New Braunfels and started his own practice. Dr. Mathis retired from veterinary medicine in 2010 after a total of 39 years as a veterinarian. Over his years as a veterinarian in New Braunfels, he worked on large, small and exotic animals. Dr. Mathis taught, encouraged and influenced many of the young people who crossed his path. Eight of his former employees went on to become veterinarians as well.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jackie Mathis and two infant brothers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lee Mathis. His daughter Laura (Richard) Anderson and son Clay (Rhonda) Mathis. His brothers: Gary (Judy) Mathis and Wayne (Karla) Mathis. His sisters: Jan (Harry) Forbes, Michele Mathis, Roselyn Gass and Roxanna Doring. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Colby Anderson, Caitlin (Kade) Kincannon, Morgan Mathis, Kade Anderson, Miles Mathis, Claire Anderson and Amy Kaye Mathis as well as three great-grandchildren: Casyn and Emory Anderson and Ryleigh Kincannon. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
The family would like to thank Sodalis Memory Care in San Marcos for their assistance and care.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Braunfels Bible Church, followed by burial at Blanco Cemetery. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Dr. Ed Grist Memorial Veterinary Scholarship c/o CCVMA 1121 Eikel St, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented