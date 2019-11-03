James E. Barth

James E. “Jim” Barth age 78 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marian (McCarthy) Barth. He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Roy-Barth; his daughter, Meghan Roy-Barth Lannom and her husband, Cody Lannom; his granddaughter, Avery Roy Lannom; his son, James Hogan and his wife, Mary Beth Hogan; grandsons, Brenden, Kellen and Cameron; son, Joseph Hogan and his wife, Doreen Hogan; granddaughter, Karissa Farnes; his brothers, Tom Barth, Mike Barth and Greg Barth; his sister, Patsy Petraglia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was the Owner and Operator of Cranes Mill Marina in Canyon Lake, Texas. He loved boating, traveling and playing lots of golf.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be from 12:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Tapatio Springs Clubhouse, 1 Resort Way, Boerne, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
