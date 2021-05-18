“Those we love don’t go away.
They walk beside us everyday.
Unseen, unheard but always near.
Still loved, still missed and very dear.”
After a long bout with cancer, Eduardo Solis passed away on May 9, 2021. His wife Jeanette and daughter, Katherine were with him at their home in Pensacola, Florida.
He is also survived by his son, Edward Solis, sister Socorro Gutierrez, her husband, Frank Gutierrez; sister Maria del Carmen Solis and his nieces and nephews.
A New Braunfels resident since 1958, Eduardo, a 20 year Navy veteran retired in Pensacola from a second career as a nurse.
He was born in San Ygnacio, TX Nov. 2, 1947.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lidio and Carmen Solis, sister Maria Estella Garces, brother-in-law, Arnulfo Garces and niece Sonia (Garces) Garcia.
Military burial services will be held in Pensacola. Plans are pending for a memorial service in New Braunfels.
