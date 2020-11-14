Myra L. Jachade, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa. Myra was born on March 11, 1954 in New Braunfels, Texas to Clarence and Erna Freitag. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her three grandchildren. After graduating from Southwest Texas (Texas State University) in 1976, Myra worked for over 30 years as an educator, and spent 27 years as a teacher and librarian in the Judson Independent School District.
In retirement, Myra enjoyed spending her days with family and reading. She had the gift of lighting up a room with her one-of-a-kind personality, and impressed upon all who knew her the value of kindness and compassion to all of God’s children. Myra also had an endless love for animals, especially her two dogs – Archie and Buddy. We can all take comfort in knowing Myra now walks with the Lord.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Erna Freitag, and is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Jachade; children, Jarrett and his wife Katie, and Devon and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Gavin, Parker, and Isabella; and sister, Judy Freitag Bailey.
A celebration of life will be held at Los Patios (2015 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78217) on November 21, 2020 from 12:00pm-3:00pm. Please use the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4AABAD2CA2FCC70-myra to R.S.V.P
Please dress casual as this is what Myra would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, please consider all donations to RyanShazierfund.org. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
