Myrtle LaVerne Fischer was born to Louis & Mary (Blackstock) Weir on February 13, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed from this life on October 13, 2020 in New Braunfels Texas at the age of 78.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Fischer in 2010.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Mayo of North Carolina; brother, Billy Louis Weir of California; nieces, Patricia M. Lynch & husband, William, Catherine E. Schoenthaler & husband, David and Sandra L. Mayo & husband, David, all of North Carolina and Deborah L. Davis of Oregon; nephew, Daniel Louis Weir & wife, Teresa of California; numerous great-nieces & great-nephews, additional relatives and dear friends.
LaVerne and her husband, George were the longtime proprietors of Fischer’s Nursery in New Braunfels.
Graveside Services with social distancing will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in LaVerne’s memory may be made to: Hope Hospice.
