Roy Hernandez went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 7, 2021.
Roy Hernandez was born on January 25, 1941 in New Braunfels, Texas to Elvira and Andres Hernandez. He was one of four brothers, Sonny, Hector, Jesse and Gorge and one sister Josephine Hernandez.
On August 25, 1961 he married the love of his life Mary Alice Ulloa. He was a devoted father to his children; Dorinda Solis, Roy Hernandez Jr. He was blessed with three grandchildren; Tasa, Roy III, Cameron and six great grandchildren.
My father instilled in us courage and ambition and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Roy Hernandez began a vision and a dream and put it into fruition in 1976, he opened “Rosita’s Restaurant”. He rented a building which was called Marcos Pizza of which had a filling station connected to it. In time, he purchased the whole building and from ground up construction of “Rosita’s Restaurant” began. Rosita’s Restaurant catered to many movie starlets, the cast of the comedy show “ The Jefferson’s” and congressmen which visited New Braunfels. Rosita’s was also a part of the the TV show PM Magazine in the 80s. The success of Rosita’s Restaurant was the first Mexican Food in New Braunfels.
Which was a success for 15 years. One of the rooms of Rosita’s, a gospel ministry began, many began to know the gospel of Jesus Christ there. The legacy will always be remembered for many years to come. As the building still remains there, now named Adobe Restaurant.
In loving memory of my father, Dorinda Solis.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel New Braunfels from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
