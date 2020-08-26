Dwayne C. Kent, 61, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels. He was born to Grover Kent and Julia Palmer Kent in New Braunfels on November 6, 1958.
Dwayne cherished each and every day, and always went above and beyond for his family and friends. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, barbequing, playing poker, and sharing his life skills with others. He lived the dream every day and knew no strangers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Kent of New Braunfels; son Michael Bird and wife Darla of Cibolo, TX; daughters Melissa Bird of New York; and Misty Zayas and husband Jose of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Asher Preiss Bird and Jose Angel Zayas; brother, Danny Kent of LaVernia, TX; and niece, Jacey Kent. Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Colby Kent.
A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Pastor Theresa Booth officiating, followed by a reception at Dwayne and Denise’s family home from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Dwayne’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Dwayne Kent to Cross Trail Outfitters of Texas (http://bit.ly/DwayneKentMemorial)
