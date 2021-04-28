Dolores Castilleja Gomez, 79, of New Braunfels Texas, left to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Warm Springs Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels. She was born to Benito Castilleja and Ofelia Lopez Castilleja in New Braunfels, Texas on June 4, 1941.
Dolores or “Lola” Gomez was a long time resident of New Braunfels. She was a strong woman who spent many years raising a family of 8 children while in support of her late husband, Jacinto “Jack” Gomez, while he served in the U.S. Army. She was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. Lola was a hard worker in all areas of life. While raising a family she also spent many years working in the housekeeping industry. In addition, she dedicated many years of service to the Catholic Church and was a woman of unyielding faith. This strong faith was always evident in her as Lola never worried or stressed about anything in life no matter how difficult the circumstance. She had a refreshing presence as she was always full of joy with a smile on her face. She was well known for her ability to whip up a meal for any of her loved ones whether they were hungry or not. Lola enjoyed shopping with her daughters, granddaughters, sisters and was an avid telenovela watcher. She loved to spend time with her “crazy” sisters whether it was for morning coffee, pan dulce, or late night games of loteria. When in each other’s company, their love for each other was always evident as they were full of joy, smiles, and laughter. She was an admirable woman who was loved and cherished by so many. She will be greatly missed.
Dolores is survived by her children, Robert Gomez, Carlos Gomez and wife Michelle, Sonia Gomez, Chris Gomez and wife Andrea, Becky Quijano and husband Jesse, and Adrian Gomez and wife Laurie; 22 Grandchildren; 37 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Josie Velasquez, Paula Gomez, Mary Gomez, and Esperanza Trevino. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacinto V. Gomez; Daughter, Cynthia Ann Gomez; Son, Gabriel Gomez; Great-Grandson, Austyn Gomez; Parents, Benito and Ofelia Castilleja; and Brother, Benny Castilleja.
Pallbearers Robert Gomez, Son; Carlos Gomez, Son: Christopher Gomez, Son; Adrian Gomez, Son; Jesse Quijano, Son in Law; Lupe Carreon, Son in Law; Honorary Pallbearer Johnny Copado.Public Viewing and Visitation will take place at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on May 12, 2021 from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Holy Mass will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on May 13, 2021 at 2:00pm. Committal Service will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 on May 14, 2021 the procession will leave from Zoeller Funeral Home at 8:15am, the service will begin at 9:00am. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10160324 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
