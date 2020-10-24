Iris Timmermann Schumann

For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son; that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life (John 3:16). Because of this promise and Iris’ incredible faith, we know her Merritt J was waiting with his best Papaw hug as part of their joyous reunion in heaven.
Iris Timmermann was born on November 14, 1930 and went to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020. Iris was born at the family farm in Guadalupe County, where she and her sister Mary Virginia were raised. Her early schooling was in Navarro, but at her parent’s insistence, she moved in with her aunt so she could graduate from New Braunfels High School.
After a year at Texas Women’s University, she married her beloved Merritt on June 4, 1950, and traveled with the Navy for several years. After the birth of their first daughter, Lynn, they decided to make their home in New Braunfels.
Iris was a “stay at home” Mom…but with five daughters to raise, there was not a lot of staying at home. One of her stay at home activities included sewing all the clothes for her girls, herself, and a multitude of dolls…up to and including sewing wedding dresses for all five daughters. She also canned pickles, fruits and vegetables, kept a beautiful yard where she and Daddy served many “thank you steaks” for different organization volunteers, and once a week, she took time to pick basketfuls of daisies from the daisy bed she loved, to share with family and friends.
In the midst of all this, she began volunteering in children’s activities, which benefitted many New Braunfels children, not just her own. She and Merritt taught Sunday School, Bible School and sponsored the Youth Fellowship at First Protestant Church. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for each of her girls, ran the City-wide Summer Girl Scout Day Camp program, and served on the Lone Star Girl Scout Council in Austin. In the schools, she held every possible office in the Seele, NB Junior High School, High School and City Council PTA’s and “band-boosted” to the tune of sewing multiple uniforms for each of her five majorettes…all this while supporting her husband who was an avid community leader.
When Daughter #5, Anne, went to Kindergarten, Iris continued her long-delayed education at Southwest Texas State University. She completed her degree and masters in history. Her thesis was based on the history of Comal County, and after graduation became a certified Texas and National Archivist. With Fred Oheim as her mentor, she was now ready to indulge her passion for historical preservation, fulfilling Mr. Oheim’s dream to establish an archive for New Braunfels. Iris, as a volunteer ran the Sophienburg Archives for almost 20 years, working with Herb Skoog to develop the Reflections Oral History Program, and served on the Historic Landmark Commission. Like so many other amazing museum volunteers, Iris helped preserve the written, oral and physical history of New Braunfels. These historical threads can now be used by anyone to weave their own personal family tapestry.
Her many volunteer efforts did not go unnoticed. Iris received the NBISD Silver Unicorn, PTA Life Membership, and the Distinguished Alumni Awards. The New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce recognized her with the President’s Award for Historic Preservation, a place in Honor’s Hall, and ultimately the Besserung Award, often referred to as the outstanding Citizen’s Award. The Comal County Historical Commission presented Iris with the Frederick Frueholz, Jr., Historical Preservation Award, and The Braunfels Foundation honored her as a Living Legend.
Iris loved the theater and had season tickets to the Majestic with her dear friend, Janelle Berger, for years. Some of her favorite social activities were playing bridge, dancing with Merritt at the L’Allergro Dance Club parties, and attending the monthly Gay 40’s parties where she had served as a president.
But the biggest hole Iris leaves is in the lives of the daughters that called her Mama, and their families. Iris embraced the celebration of all things family. Holidays at home and at the farm and weeklong Coast Trips for the entire bunch, which always included her amazing mother, Granny Timmermann! She loved watching her children and grandchildren do the things they loved. She was the ever-present cheerleader for each and every one of them. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Merritt J Schumann; her oldest daughter, Lynn Quintanilla; grandson, Raphael Quintanilla; her parents, Gilbert and Irene Timmermann; her in-laws, Herbert and Meta Schumann; her sister, Mary Virginia Johnson and husband Kenneth; her brother-in-laws, Leland and Glenny Schumann, and her sister-in-law, Ethel Saur. She is survived by her sister-in-laws, Margie and Glenda Schumann; her four daughters, Kay Reneau & husband, Elton, Jeannine Biggers & husband, Roger, Christine McDonald & husband, Peter, and Anne Buck & husband, Keith. “Nannie” is also survived by her grandchildren: David Hill, Jess & Joseph Quintanilla, Amy Enzor, Kyle Reneau, Lerrin Dietel, Landin Woodin, Hannah & Jacob Wilson, Meredith Feltman, Tyler & Jenna Buck and 12 great-grandchildren. Our family will be forever grateful to her devoted caregivers, Jodie Johnson and Cindy Charlton, and her doctors, Randall Jacks and Mark Burns. At the end of her life, the family was genuinely embraced by Hope Hospice and the Sodalis Memory Care community.
The sentiment on their tombstone really captures the hearts and lives of both Iris and Merritt. It simply states, “Iris put family first” and “Merritt made a difference”. Together they took God’s many blessings and used them to enrich their family and the community they loved. “Well done good and faithful servants”.
A private burial will take place at the Comal Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at First Protestant Church, planned for 12:30 PM, November 14, 2020, which would have been Iris’s 90th Birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a scholarship fund that has been set up in memory of Iris and Merritt Schumann. The scholarship will benefit graduating NBHS students. Contributions may be made by visiting https://nbcommunityfoundation.org/education/#schumann
Checks can be made out to the New Braunfels Community Foundation FBO Iris and Merritt Schumann Scholarship fund and mailed to 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
