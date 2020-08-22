Dan Richard Hill, DMV, passed away August 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born March 12, 1938 in Dallas, Texas to Hester and Lloyd Hill. The family soon moved to Vernon, Texas where he grew up. Dan always lived life to the fullest. While in high school he played football and occasionally participated in rodeo bronco riding. He always had a love for animals, especially his dog and horse. Dan’s love for animals led him to Texas A&M University where he graduated with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Upon completion of his degree, he spent two years in the Army stationed at Governor’s Island, New York. His duties included providing health care for the guard dogs at the Nike missile site protecting New York.
Following military service and a brief stay in Fort Worth, Dan moved to San Antonio and opened Oak Hill’s Animal Hospital. His 45 years of success came as a result of the loving care and compassion he provided his clients and their beloved pets.
Dan had a passion for giving of himself in both time and talent. He was a charter member of Oak Hills Rotary Club and was honored to receive the Paul Harris Fellowship award, acknowledging his willingness to go above and beyond in service to others. Over the years he was involved with multiple veterinary organizations and served on the Advisory Committee at Texas A & M Veterinary School. Dan and several other veterinarians were proud to have founded emergency animal clinics in San Antonio, which provided a much-needed service for pets in the surrounding area. He was also a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels for over 20 years and found it rewarding to be part of the Stokes Bible Study Class.
As an avid Aggie football fan, Dan enjoyed being a season ticket holder for many years. He found great enjoyment hiking and camping in the Colorado mountains. Dan also had a passion for bay fishing and enjoyed many fun times in Rockport, Texas. His enthusiasm for fishing inspired him to organize fishing trips for other veterinarians. These annual trips were a combination of seafood dinners, educational speakers and guided fishing competitions. He continued organizing these trips for over 20 years and today these trips continue with a portion of the monies raised going towards providing a veterinary scholarship in Dan’s name at Texas A&M.
Dan’s greatest legacy is the genuine and caring way he treated others. He was never judgmental, but only showed kindness. It goes without saying that he truly loved his family and many friends. He will be dearly missed.
Dan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darlene (Peterson) Hill, daughter Debbie Womack (Joe), Olive Branch, MS; son David Hill, Denver, CO; and his sister Kathryn Harris (R.C.), Vernon, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Morgan, Travis Morgan, Zack Morgan, Crystal Morgan Steed (Patrick), and great granddaughter Brighton Steed, as well as his two very special four-legged friends, Logan and Brodie.
The family would like to thank Poet’s Walk Memory Care Community and Generous Pro-Life Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A special thanks goes to Subrena and Tooba for the special loving care they provided Dan.
A “Celebration of Life” for Dan will be held on October 24, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church located at 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX
Memorial donations in the memory of Dan R. Hill may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the College of Veterinary Medicine at giving.tamu.edu, click Give Now, select Unlisted Account and enter Dan R. Hill, DVM ’62 Endowed Scholarship.
