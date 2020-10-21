Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas for Iris Timmermann Schumann who passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 89.
Most Popular
Articles
- Different wrecks kill two New Braunfels men
- New Braunfels-Smithson Valley football game postponed
- COMAL, GUADALUPE COUNTY EARLY VOTING HOURS, LOCATIONS
- Aaron Thomas Perez
- Viola Gomez Garcez
- Ioannis Ousaklidis
- Gerald Pat Bartlett
- Marianna G. Neuse
- COVID kicks back New Braunfels and Smithson Valley football game
- Surge knocks out Canyon Lake voting machines
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented