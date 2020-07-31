Dionicio Villalpando Torres Jr. was born in San Marcos on March 24, 1948 to Dionicio Sr. and Cruz Torres. He went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 72.
Dionicio married Sofia Gallegos Torres on August 12, 1967 and together they raised their family in their hometown of New Braunfels. Dionicio was a mechanic throughout most of his career, a trade he shared with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. When he retired, he opened a family restaurant at the markets in Round Top. He spent many festivals with his wife and family cooking and making memories. Dionicio proved his passion of family gatherings as he and his family won “Most in Attendance” at the 2018 Torres Family Reunion. He enjoyed riding in his 55 Chevy and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Dionicio loved being a Grandpa/Popo to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved helping everyone he could more than anything, and will forever be remembered for his big smile and big heart.
Dionicio is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ernesto V, David, and Rogelio Torres; his grandchildren Raymond Joshua Trevino and Lance Cpl. Brandon T. Lara.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sofia Torres; daughters Mary Trevino and husband Ramon, and Gloria Torres; his sons Dionicio Torres III and wife Cristina, Cruz Torres and wife Kimberly, Danny Torres and wife Roxanne; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his sisters and brother-in-laws Maria Rosales (Anselmo), Emma Sassenhagen (Joe Sr.), Angelita Garcia (Roy Sr.), Lucy Villarreal (Pete Jr.), Aurelia Villarreal, and his brother and sister-in-law Richard Torres (Mary); plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Monday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 9:00 PM. A Prayer Service will be held 7:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday at the Funeral Home starting at 12 noon and continuing until 12:30 PM when the service departs in procession to the cemetery. Interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Please join us in remembering Dionicio V. Torres by visiting our memorial at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.
