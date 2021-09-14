Clarence A Dolle, born December 24, 1934 in New Braunfels, TX, passed away on September 7, 2021 in his home in Garden Ridge, TX at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Alice M Scheel Dolle; children, Kenneth Dolle (Sherri), Sandra De La Funete (David), and Patricia Anz (Bill); grandchildren, David Dolle (Jessica), Bryce Houlton (Carissa), Aubrey Houlton (Taylor), Cassie De La Fuente, Trenton Anz, Owen Anz, he also has 5 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Schertz Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:00am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church followed by the interment at Selma Cemetery No. 2. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the OLPH Catholic School Endowment Fund.
