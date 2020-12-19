Our beloved Consuelo G Villarreal “Connie,” entered the world of eternal rest with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 14, 2020.
She was born to Pascal Gonzales and Maria Garcia on June 1, 1935 in New Braunfels, TX. She was the youngest of 4 sisters. Connie, had a very loving heart and cared very much for her family. She dedicated her time to raising her children and helping with grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her loved ones and watching all her favorite shows with her son, Kenny. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Pascal and Maria, and her sisters Margarita Villarreal, Guadalupe Ybarra, and Antonia Gomez.
She is survived by her children, Pete Villarreal Jr (Lucy), Lily Guerrero(Rudy), Kenny Villarreal, Jeannie Villarreal(Joe), Orlando Villarreal, Chris Villarreal(Rosa) and the father of her children, Pedro Villarreal Sr. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Regrettably, there will not be a viewing. The family will hold a private mass and there will be an open gravesite held at 11:30a.m. Tuesday, December 22nd at Santo Tomas Cemetery, 2798 TX-46 Seguin, TX 78155.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Hope Hospice.
