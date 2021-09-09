Carolyn Kapelle Watson, 82, of Canyon Lake, TX passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on February 7, 1939 to Harley and Naomi (Bennett) Kapelle.
She is survived by her children, Patrick Watson and wife Jolane of Angel Fire, NM and Elizabeth Robles and husband Artemio of Grand Prairie, TX; sisters Kathryn Hill of Pasco, WA and Claudia Ethridge of Boise, ID; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. he was a member of Crane’s Mill Baptist Church at Canyon Lake, TX. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David Watson and stepson Danny Watson.
