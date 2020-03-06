Herman Hitzfelder, Jr passed away quietly at home in Art, TX on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born at Spring Branch, TX in Comal County on September 21, 1930 to Herman Hitzfelder, Sr. and Wanda Hitzfelder (nee Pfeuffer). Herman graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1949 and played on the 1948 State qualifying football team. On April 9, 1965 Herman married Jimmie Dolgener and to the union was born two daughters, Wanda and Jennifer. A rancher all of his life, Herman loved his livestock and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Wanda Hitzfelder and his 4 sisters, Irene and Joyce Hitzfelder, Gloria Hardy, and Dorene Laas. Herman is survived by his wife Jimmie and daughters Wanda Rueffer and Jennifer Foster, sons-in-law Eddie Rueffer and Josh Foster, two step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 5:00- 7:00 PM at Mason Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 AM at Mason Funeral Home, with interment at Art West Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Hill Country Memorial Hospice.
