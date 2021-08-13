Robert Hugh Furr, age 89, of New Braunfels, TX, went home to be the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, TX.
Robert was born November 28, 1931 in Wisner, LA to Lucian Wiley Furr and Mary Spann Furr. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University, and his time spent there in R.O.T.C. led him to a career travelling the world as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He would ultimately retire as a Lieutenant Colonel also completing a 23-year career as a Flight Safety Inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration. He met Joan Jeanette (nee Sanders), his wife of 68 years in Baton Rouge and had four children.
Robert had a firm faith and was an active member of First Baptist Church New Braunfels where he sang in the choir. He had served as deacon at other churches. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. Many of our best memories with him are of fish fries, hunting dogs, and jars and jars of jellies and preserves. He was an avid LSU Tigers fan.
Robert will be remembered most dearly for the time he spent with his children and grandchildren making waffles, riding bikes, playing dominoes, and helping his family with any difficult life situation. He was always ready to give them what they needed to have a successful and fulfilling life.
Robert is survived by his wife, his sister, Jean Lavelle Furr Cloy (Jarvis Cloy), four children, Mary Kathleen Furr Pointer, Robert Drew Furr (Coralyn Marie Balcuns Furr), Juliann Lee Furr (Michael Curtiss Bownds), and Jennifer Blair Furr, five grandchildren, Madison Marie McClaugherty (Dylan McClaugherty), Caroline Brooke Furr, Courtney Nicole Furr Pinegar (Willem “Derby” Pinegar), Robert Austin Furr, and Travis Walker Furr, and one great-grandchild, Ireland Marie McClaugherty. He was preceded in death by his eight other siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 17 at 10:15 am for close family and friends with a private viewing at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home the evening before for family only. A Celebration of Life will follow later in the year on his birthday. We would ask that those who want to send flowers would instead consider a donation to one of the charities close to his heart: ChildFund (www.childfund.org) and Mission Dignity (www.guidestone.org/mission-dignity/get-involved)
