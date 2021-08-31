Justin William Schaefer, beloved son, father, relative and friend passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 22, 2021, in New Braunfels at the age of 37.
He was born on October 3, 1983 to William “Billy” and the late Kandy (Collins) Schaefer of Marion.
Justin grew up farming and ranching. He loved agriculture and the outdoors and spent a lot of his spare time helping in the fields and pasture. He also loved hunting, fishing, baseball and antique tractor pulls (on a John Deere of course). Many trophy’s, ribbons and awards showcased all of his accomplishments with all of those activities.
He was a 2002 graduate of Canyon High School. Justin was involved in 4-H, FFA and played baseball for the cougars. After graduation, he headed off to Texas A&M Kingsville. A couple of years later, he returned home to work and spend more time doing what he loved.
Justin was always happy and known to most as a man with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone. His daughter, Shaylie, was his pride and joy. His pride for her and all of her accomplishments were obvious and could be seen by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father Billy Schaefer, daughter Shaylie Schaefer along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and many, many friends.
Justin was preceded in death by his mother, Kandy Schaefer, grandparents Milton & Roberta Schaefer, grandparents Fred & Bonnie Collins.
A huge thank you goes out to all of his doctors, nurses, care takers and especially to his special friend, Jennifer Elizondo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice.
A public viewing and visitation for Justin will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial service will occur Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A celebration of life will be held at Freiheit Country Store, 2157 FM1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 immediately following internment. Visit his website at www.ZoellerFunerhm.com to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
