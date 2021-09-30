George W. Wangerow went to be with our Lord on September 24, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born February 22, 1936 in Jackson, Michigan to Wilbert and Eunice Wangerow.
Beside his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Dana Jo Roberts Wangerow and his sisters Marilyn Martin and Delores Gazlay of Jackson, Michigan.
George is survived by his current wife of 20 years, Meredyth Jo Horton Wangerow; brother, Ronald Wangerow; his sons and daughter, David Edward, Kevin George, Victoria Lyn; step-daughter and son, Tonya Kidwell and Lamar Horton. He had 12 grandchildren.
George graduated from Grass Lake High School, Grass Lake, Mich. in 1954. He served in the US Air Force for 29 years, retiring November 1984 with the rank of CMSGT. After retirement, he retired in 1997 from USAA Federal Savings Bank working in Procurement Department. He loved sports, traveling in his motor home and was a member of Canyon Sams RV Chapter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks, 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels, TX, 78130 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021. Graveside Services and Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, Three Oaks Hospice’s Foundation contributions may be made to the Hospice or a charity of choice.
