Waltraud (Val) Hanson, 79 of New Braunfels Texas passed away peacefully at Oak Tree Assisted Living on Friday, July 9, 2021.
She was born in Wittlich, Germany on November 8, 1941, the daughter of Heinrich and Helene Schaefer.
Val was raised by her mother, Helene Schaefer as her father preceded her in death, He was killed in 1944 during World War II in Russia . She was raised in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany and met her husband Dale Hanson in February of 1962 at a German Festival. They were later married in Richmond Hill, New York on October 10, 1964. Dale preceded her in death on July 24, 1979. Her Mother Helene Schaefer passed away in Germany, December 1993.
Val is survived by her son and daughter in law, David & Karen Hanson of Elgin, Texas. Grandchildren Ryan Hanson and Maxine Hanson also of Elgin, Texas. Her daughter and son in law, Ute and Bryan Townsend of New Braunfels, Texas. Grandchildren are Kristen Townsend, Jett Townsend and Kallie Townsend, all of New Braunfels, Texas. Val had two sisters, Brigette Kraemer and husband Erich (deceased) of Trier, Germany and Ilse and husband Jurgen Schollahn of Karlsruhe, Germany. Nieces Fanny Kraemer and her daughter’s Olivia and Emilia of Koblenz, Germany and Heide Schollahn and husband Gottfried and their children Moritz, Philipp and Olga of Potsdam, Germany.
Val lived in the Elgin area for many years and worked at John’s Community Hospital, Brackenridge Hospital and later St. David’s Hospital in Austin in the Physical Medicine Dept., where she was honored as “Employee of the Year” by her co-workers in the Physical Medicine Department. She also dedicated many years to take care of her grandchildren as they were growing up. She was Active in the German Club in Elgin and enjoyed many activities and outings with friends. Val was also preceded in death by Ben LeBlanc. Ben was an incredibly special person in Val’s life during their time together. They enjoyed camping with friends and family, traveling and new adventures. She moved to New Braunfels in 2011 and lived at Oak Tree Assisted Living in New Braunfels Texas at the time of her death.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Old Coupland Inn, Coupland Texas on 07.31.2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Please join us for lunch to celebrate her life with friends and family.
Her Family would like to thank the Staff of Oak Tree Assisted Living in New Braunfels for the wonderful and attentive care they provided to her during her time there, Hope Hospice Employees for making her remaining days better and brighter as well as Texas Oncology and Dr. Alexander Zweibach for the tremendous and supportive care that was provided to her during her illness.
