On October 17, 2020 Donald Wayne Purvis passed away at the age of 66. Don was born to William and Margie Purvis on November 3rd 1953 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. After graduation in 1973 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Charlene Smith. The couple then relocated to Texas where he worked for Loffland Brothers Drilling. In 1980 they and their children moved to New Braunfels, Texas to follow his career. Don and Charlene raised three children, Heath, Tiffanie, and Lindy until her passing in 1987. In 1994 Don married Kathy Owens/Ott and became step father to her four children, Christopher, Patrick, Colleen, and Craig. Together they became one large blended family. Don’s hobbies included, hunting, fishing, playing golf, and traveling. Some of his greatest joys were spending time as an active member of the New Braunfels Elks Lodge, taking trips with his big family, and playing with his ten grandchildren. Don retired in 2016 after forty-three years working in the oil field.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Linda Charlene, his parents William and Margie, his brothers Joseph Craig and Edward, and his step son Craig Ott. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Heath Purvis, Tiffanie Purvis, Christopher (Jackie) Ott, Patrick (Casey) Ott, Lindy Leos, Colleen (Brian) Harrell. His grandchildren include, Kamaren Purvis, Noah Ott, Parker Ott, Dylan Leos, Madilyn Leos, Annelise Watson, Logan Leos, Kendall Ott, Weston Harrell, and Conway Ott. Don also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Kaden and Knolen Drake, his sister Shelia (Glen) Nightingale, and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday October 23rd from 6-8 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 24th at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Internment after at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the New Braunfels Elks Lodge #2279 or a charity of your choice.
