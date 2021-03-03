James Lewis Mulligan

James “Jim” Mulligan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Jim was born in Greenville, SC and grew up “on the mill hill” in Fountain Inn, SC. There he met the love of his life and wife of 43 years until her passing in 2006.
Jim served in the Marine Corps and later the Army, where he retired after more than 20 years of service. While serving in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze star, in addition to other decorations and medals.
He enjoyed golf cart rides with his “favorite” son-in-law, hot dogs with chili and onions, Smithson Valley Rangers football games, keeping up with every detail of his grandchildren’s lives, and front porch swings with a cold beer.
Anyone that knew Jim knew that he loved a good joke or a well played prank. He looked for humor in all situations and brought joy to those around him.
He will be dearly missed by his three children, four grandchildren that he adored, three precious great grandchildren, and many other family members, friends, and neighbors.
While he did not reach his goal of having his face on a Smucker’s jar, Jim lived his 81 years to the fullest and in the words of Frank Sinatra, he did it his way.
Formal arrangements will be made at a later date.
