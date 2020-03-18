Dr. Charles W. Smith passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born on August 19, 1959 in Nacogdoches, TX to Charles Wayne Smith and Elizabeth Smith. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Angie Gilstrap; brother, Philip Smith, adopted daughter, Hannah Chilton; daughter, Kelsi Orms; and his loving loyal companion, Maverick; and many other close family and friends.
Dr. Smith has been co-owner and medical director of Millennium Medi Spa since its inception in 2005. He is a 1994 graduate of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth/Texas College Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. He has previously been involved in direct patient care as a board-certified family medicine physician, certified hospice medical director and medical director of the Comal County Jail. Before entering medical school, Dr. Smith was a police officer for the Houston Police Department. In 2009, he was presented with a citizen action award for assistance to the Bulverde Police Department in apprehending a felony suspect.
Chuck loved making people laugh and he was always known for doing the right thing. He was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and spending time in the blind. One of his favorite activities was traveling with Angie and their dogs, in their 5th wheel camper, to meet up with family and friends. He also had a heart for animals and enjoyed volunteering at CLASS, Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm until Service time beginning at 3:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Adam Cork. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holly Springs Cemetery in Garrison, Texas. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter in honor of Chuck.
