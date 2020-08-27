Pedro “Pete” Enrique Garza, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Pete was born September 21, 1943 to Victor & Carlota Garza in Marion, TX. Pete was the 7th child out of fourteen children.
Pete was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and successful business owner for over 50 years. Pete was one of the hardest working men a person would ever meet. From running his company, Apache Disposal established in 1996, to farming his ranches and raising cattle to gambling at casinos, he was always on the go. Even with all of the work to be done, Pete always made time for his family. Nothing was more important than Family. He taught his family to give tough love when needed, but to also give the shirt off their back when someone was in need. He taught his children to work hard for everything they want in life and to never give up on their dreams. This will continue to be passed down to his grandchildren and on to his great-grandchildren. Pete had a heart of gold and everybody he came in contact with over his 76 years knew just that.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Victor & Carlota Garza, brother’s Jose Garza & Julian Garza, and sister Eliza Garza Frias.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elma Garza, Children: Pete (Sally) Garza, Victor (Tammy) Garza, Cindy (Joe) Garza, Mando (Anna) Garza, & Rudy (Megan) Garza, 21 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Walk through visitation will take place Saturday August 29, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, TX 78130, from 5pm-9pm. Funeral services will take place Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Victor Garza Memorial Cemetery, 535 Caffey Rd Marion, TX 78124, at 6pm.
