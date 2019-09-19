On Monday, September 16, 2019, Paul Rolan Schleicher, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of sixty-three. Paul was born on May 24,1956 in Comal County, Texas, to Nolan William and Maude Marie Schleicher, and lived much of his life in New Braunfels.
Paul “El CuCuy” was known for many things. He was a United States Marine, an aviation propulsion engineer, a biker, little league and basketball coach, a car guy, and an accomplished musician. But he was so much more than that. He was one of the greatest men this world has ever seen. He was honest and open, and full of unconditional love for his family, friends, in-laws, and out-laws.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Marie Schleicher, brother Austin Montgomery, and half-sister Rhonda. He is survived by his loving wife Pamela Slate Schleicher; children, Jennifer Neudek, Clara Schleicher, Nolan Schleicher, Meaghan Halderman, and Mary Monk; grandchildren Anthony, Randall, Raine, Tiffany, Cactus, Sebastian, Katelyn, Juliette, and David; great-granddaughter Kenzly, sister Paula, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and too many friends to count.
A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Defense League at https: //adltexas.org/.
Commented