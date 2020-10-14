January 26, 1955 ~ October 7, 2020
Isidro R. Orduna of New Braunfels passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born to Matias and Lydia Rodriguez Orduna in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, on January 26, 1955.
He worked for Cemex in New Braunfels for 43 years. He was a member of Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels, and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Luz Orduna.
He is survived by his daughter Elvia Orduna, stepdaughter Gloria Rodriguez, stepson Anthony Joe Rodriguez and wife Rita and granddaughter Lydia Maria Castilleja.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15th with 5:00-8:00PM, Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Real Life Community Church, 1615 FM 1044, New Braunfels, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020, 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo St., New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, No. 2.
Arrangements under the care and guidance of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com, 512-353-4311.
