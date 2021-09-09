Jeanette Metzger Albrect Dittmar Constance

Jeanette Metzger Albrecht Dittmar Constance, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2021, four days shy of her 91st birthday.
Jeanette was born in Converse, Texas on September 8, 1930 to Henry and Olga Moehrig Metzger. As the daughter of the school principal, she was born and raised at the Converse Teacherage and the adjacent 3-room schoolhouse. She was the youngest of three sisters and graduated as the *ranking student* from Brackenridge High School, San Antonio in 1946. One notable event of her high school years was when she spoke at the 4-H Club National Convention in Chicago representing the Texas 4-H Clubs.
After graduation, Jeanette worked in the Admin Office of SA School District before marrying Clarence Albrecht in 1949. Together, they lived in Macon GA, Live Oak, TX and Irving, TX and raised four children. She was a 4-H Club Leader and active in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church & School and the Schertz and Kirby VFW Ladies Auxiliaries. She organized and began the school cafeteria in 1961. She was also an accomplished seamstress.
Jeanette worked for the San Antonio and Irving School Districts until Clarence*s death in 1972. In 1973, she and their three youngest children moved to New Braunfels where she started her career at Randolph AFB. She married Richard Dittmar in 1978. They lived on Lake Dunlap until his death in 1993. Jeanette retired in 1996 and married Ray Constance in 1998. They were married until his death in 2003.
Jeanette belonged to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and volunteered through St. Ann*s Christian Mother*s Society helping with alter flowers, candles, linens and substituting as church receptionist. She volunteered at the New Braunfels Senior Center managing and working in the library for years. She was also an active member of the Rosary Guild, Comal County Home Demonstration Extension Club, the Kypfer-Salge Hermann Sons Lodge, the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women and served as a member of the Converse Sesquicentennial Committee. She is a life-member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and served as Treasurer of Old Rural Schools of Bexar County.
Jeanette was a devoted and caring wife and mother and will be remembered by her beautiful smile and gentle nature. Her faith, strength, and fortitude carried her throughout her life. She was treasured by all who knew her and often described as a loving, giving, selfless, levelheaded, patient role-model. God blessed her with all of the fruit of the Spirit and she shared that love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control with everyone that she encountered. There was a calming presence about her that had a subtle, yet profound effect on her friends, family and especially her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as *OmaD*.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husbands, her sisters, Theo Bading and Mabel Stevenson and two sons-in-law, Ronny Rhodes and Tim Salge. She is survived by her children Olga Rhodes of Trophy Club, and Celeste Salge, Jeff Albrecht (Tammy) and Dr Warren Albrecht (Tricia) all of New Braunfels; her grandchildren: Jason (Rayanne) Albrecht, Joshua (Katie) Salge, and Hannah (Casey) Friesenhahn of New Braunfels; Brett Kimes of Fort Worth, Toni (Kaymun) Beck of Irving, Chad (Meredith) Salge of Dallas, and Travis (Mauri), Jansen (Becca), Darren (Stephanie), Andrew (Betsey) Albrecht and Ross (Megan) Salge of Austin; and great- grandchildren Madelyn, Coby, Finn, Fletcher, Emerson, Lucy, Layne and Baker Albrecht, Kerrington, Kalleway, and Kingsley Beck, Harper, Hayden and Bellamy Salge, Astor Kimes, Beck Friesenhahn, and Emma Nunez.
The family would like to thank our friends and family for the love and support during this time. We would also like to recognize the outstanding care she received while living at the Eden Hill Community and while on hospice care with Hope Hospice these last months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of New Braunfels, TX, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or the Comal County Senior Citizens Center.
A public visitation for Jeanette Metzger Albrecht Dittmar Constance will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy mass will occur Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A private committal service will occur.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Constance family.
