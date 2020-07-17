On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Janet Marie Perez, loving wife, mother and Mimi, passed away at the age of 50. Janet was born on June 29, 1970 in New Braunfels, Texas to Augustine and Virginia Gomez. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Janet was preceded in death by her father Augustine. Survivors include her husband of many years, Jorge Perez Jr; children, Brittany (Justin) Carson, Samantha (Andrew) Romero, Jorge Perez III; grandchildren, Taylor Jamison and Haley Grace Carson and siblings; Joanne Garza, Arthur Salazar Jr, Jennifer Aguirre, Anthony Salazar, Janell Vidalez and Ruthann Valadez. Janet was always the life of the party and to honor her memory, there will be no funeral services, however a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She is loved and will be deeply missed by many.
