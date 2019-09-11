Carol G. Watson, 73, of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home. Born on February 13, 1946 in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Handley and Peggy Pennington Handley. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Ralph “Tex” Watson, Jr., dear friend, Maryann “Rocky” Rock, beloved grandmothers Mamaw and Penny, and stepfather Roscoe Hayes.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Dianna Johnson; grandchildren Chris Brown and his wife Michelle, Holly and Crystal Watson, and Mary, Elijah and Laura Johnson; great-grandchildren Lexie, Eric and Samuel Brown, and Tucker Ward; sister Sherri Cooley; aunt Sue Pappas; and her very special 4-legged friend Chloe.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM with a time to greet the family to follow until 7:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
