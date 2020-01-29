Alice Dischinger Oberkampf

Alice Oberkampf went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She passed away in her home. She was born June 1, 1929 to Eduard and Leonie Dischinger on the Dischinger ranch.
She is survived by her son, Johnny E. Oberkampf, daughter, Laurie G. Oberkampf Bauman, son-in-law, Wendall C. Bauman, Jr. and grandchildren, Wendall C. Bauman, III and Kendell S. Bauman. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Nonie Oberkampf and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eduard and Leonie Dischinger, husband, Kendell Henry Oberkampf, sisters, Carmen Voss, Yvonne Henk, Baby Leonie Dischinger and brothers, Joe Dischinger, Frank Dischinger and Reno Dischinger.
She attended school at the Mission Valley Community School and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1946. She always joked that she started in a one room school house and went on to attend meetings in the Pentagon. She married Kendell Henry Oberkampf on February 5, 1948. She worked several years at Servtex and continued her employment at Randolph Air Force Base as a civilian worker from 1965 to 1975. She returned to Randolph Air Force Base to the Air Training Command Headquarters in October 1975 and retired in December 1990.
She attended St Paul Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She volunteered many years for the Sophienburg Museum archives and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church archives. She was also involved with the Mission Valley Community Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels.
Memorials may be given to The American Heart Association or St Paul’s Lutheran Church in her memory.
