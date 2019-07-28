Brigadier General Keith L. Hargrove of New Braunfels, Texas, dedicated husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, went to his heavenly home on July 23, 2019 at the age of 90.
Keith was born to Maurice William Hargrove and June Roberta (Pucket) Hargrove on March 30, 1929 in Stamford, Texas. Due to his father’s work, Keith and his sister, Marcy Lou (Hargrove) Russell, went to many different schools, finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated from Amon Carter Riverside High School, then went to Texas A&M, where he played football and was a member of the Corp of Cadets before graduating in 1951.
Keith married the love of his life, Jean Campbell in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army. After his active duty ended, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves at the 75th MAC in Houston, finally retiring with the rank of Brigadier General.
The Hargrove’s moved to New Braunfels in 1965, where Keith managed Dittlinger’s Flour and Feed Mills. Keith loved fishing, bird hunting, golf, baseball and football. It was not Thanksgiving in the Hargrove house without at least one television and two radios so he could keep tabs on all the games. He was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor, a quiet demeanor, and a need to honor and serve his country and fellow man.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and son Keith L. Hargrove, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Campbell) Hargrove, daughter Janet Hargrove Baumbach and husband Greg, daughter Nancy Hargrove, daughter-in-law Lynn (Guarino) Hargrove, and sister-in-law Francine (Campbell) Tye. He is also survived by his granddaughter Shelley Acker, grandson Ryan Acker and wife Megan, granddaughter Amanda (Hargrove) Vrundy and husband Ty, grandson Scott Hargrove, six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family which he considered his own.
Services for Keith will be held at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at a date to be determined later.
