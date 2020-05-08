Carol Cecilia Ohm Purdum

Bobbie was a woman of faith and passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2020. Born in New Braunfels on March 22, 1926, to Carl and Loretta Ohm, Bobbie lived a full life, and was committed to her family and her community. Growing up in New Braunfels she spent a lot of her time swimming, going off rope swings and fishing the Comal river with her many friends. Bobbie attended Carl Schurz Elementary School and graduated from NBHS in 1944 where she served as head cheerleader in her senior year. Bobbie was a big supporter of the Comal County Republican Party; in fact, she was such a staunch Republican. One of her sons was ask in first grade what religion he was, his reply was Republican.
Then in 1962, at a Chamber of Commerce banquet in Landa Park, she met Tom Purdum and they married the following year. They raised e ight children together.
Family and friends were always welcome in the Purdum home. Her smile was warm and welcoming and something was always on the stove or in the oven.
When her children were older, Bobbie began taking a more active role in the community that she loved. She became involved with the first Heritage Exhibit and served as chair in 1976. Bobbie was a life member of the Sophienburg Museum and helped with the renovation of the Museum in the 70’s, and at the same time worked on the cookbook titled “Guten Appetit”. She also served as chair of the House Committee responsible for exhibits and assisted with organizing and taping the Museum’s Reflections Program.
Bobbie was a member of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and became a Blue Coat in 1978. She received the Chamber’s Chair of the Board award in 1988 and was inducted into the Hall of Honor in 1990. In 1993, she was asked to chair the Chamber’s Historic Committee for the 1995 Sesquicentennial Celebration for New Braunfels. She was responsible for the handmade quilt exchange with Braunfels, Germany project and oversaw the restoration and cleaning of the statues on the plaza and in Landa Park, made possible with funds raised from the Sesquicentennial Celebration. Bobbie received the Besserung (outstanding citizen) Award in 1995.
She was a charter member and docent of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, serving as President in 1999 and 2000 and was instrumental in the founding of their annual Folk Fest event. She also served four years on the New Braunfels Historic Landmark Commission and on the Comal county Historical Commission as well. Bobbie was honored as a living legend in 2010 by the Braunfels Trust foundation. Bobbie was a member of First Protestant Church and served on its need’s assessment and hospitality committees. Bobbie was a member of the Overall Committee responsible for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of New Braunfels at the time of her death.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and brothers Ray and Richard Ohm. She is survived by daughters Sande Herbelin, Candy Herbelin, Susan Purdum Brown and Martha Purdum Bellamy; sons Tommy Purdum, Hal Herbelin, Brad Herbelin, and Mike Purdum; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life for Bobbie once the restrictions are lifted and we can have a gathering.
